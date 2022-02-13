 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary "May, Marion" (Nee Krzystek) Elipani

DYER, IN - Mary A. Elipani, age 100, of Dyer, IN, formerly of Dolton, IL, and currently resided at Residences of Deer Creek in Schererville, IN, passed away on February 11, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Sweet Mary was the beloved wife of the late Basil for 72-years; mother of Richard (Catherine) Elipani, Kenneth Elipani, Donna (David) Herbeck, and William (Jeanne) Elipani; grandmother of Christa Manthe, the late Joseph Elipani, Elizabeth Elipani, Rebecca Koonce, Rosie Hlavac, Michael Herbeck, Andrew Herbeck, Krissy Newman, Basil Herbeck, Keri Elipani, Nikki Day; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; late siblings: Lottie (Harold) Rutkiewicz, Clarence (Lottie) Krzystek, Genevieve (Jim) Koran; sister-in-law to Jennie (Art) Hammermeister.

Funeral Services will begin with prayers at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart St. in Dyer on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. with a Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church. A private burial will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Visitation will be on Monday, February 14, 2022 at the funeral home from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Mary was a devoted wife, mother, and proud grandmother. She embraced her family and home. Her favorite hobbies were bowling and sewing. Anyone that knew her, felt her love. She will be missed by every heart she's touched. www.fagenmiller.com.

