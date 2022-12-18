June 1, 1929 - Dec. 6, 2022

Mary Milbrath Kocher of Denver, CO, formerly of Merrillville, IN passed away on December 6, 2022. She is survived by her five children: Ben (Sherry) Milbrath, Peter (Mary) Milbrath, Anne (Kirk) Ingebretsen, Trina (Chris) Gilles and Kathleen (Chris) Neelon; 15 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Mary was born in Jacksonville, IL on June 1, 1929. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1947 and then Webster College of St. Louis University in 1951 where she was the Student Council Senior Class President. She was a high school teacher and then worked in public relations in Chicago from 1951-1955. She married Ben Milbrath in 1955 with whom she raised five children before Ben passed away in 1983. She then married Herb Kocher in 1985 who passed away in 2004.

Mary loved to travel and managed to visit every continent, except for Antarctica (and this omission was only due to bad weather when she made the attempt). She loved classical music and was an accomplished pianist in her early years, winning the Silver Cross for piano performance at Sacred Heart Academy. She started the Junior Great Books program at St. Peter and Paul School, volunteered for Meals on Wheels deliveries in NW Indiana, was a member of both the Andrean Foundation and the Mother's Board at Culver Academy. She was a member of the St. Mary's Medical Center Junior Guild and the Gary Junior Assembly. In her later years, she sang in the choir at St. Thomas More Parish in Munster.

She frequently commented that she had lived a wonderful life and that she was truly blessed in the family and many, many friends she made along the way.

She was much loved and will be sorely missed.

Per Mary's request, there will be no visitation and a private funeral mass will be held in her honor. Donations can be made in her honor to Legacy Foundations, Catholic Charities or St. Maria Goretti Parish. BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Crown Point, IN entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.