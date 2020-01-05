Mary Mildred Kotecki (nee Wojcik), age 99, formerly of Calumet City, Illinois passed away January 1, 2020. She is survived by her loving daughter Lori (Keith) Bohlim; special daughters-in-law: Sharon and Sharon; cherished grandchildren: Alicyn (Brian) Demoff, Matthew (Erin) Kotecki, Michael (Melani) Kotecki and Jonathan Kotecki; dear sisters: Lilian Stauffer and Chris (Dave) Evanoff; numerous cherished great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Harry Kotecki; sons: Robert and Richard Kotecki; brothers: Edward and Matthew Wojcik; sister Lottie Csonka; grandson Ryan Howard.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 to St. Andrew the Apostle Church for an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Mary worked at Carson Pirie Scott and retired from St. Margaret Hospital.
For service information call (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com