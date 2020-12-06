Mary Morris Leonard

Aug. 13, 1941 - Nov. 30, 2020

EAST CHICAGO, IN – Mary Morris Leonard, 79, loving wife, mother and grandmother, of East Chicago, IN, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020.

Mary is survived by her devoted husband of thirty-five years, retired East Chicago Police Sergeant Walter Leonard; son, Vernon (Karen) Morris of Hammond, IN; daughters: Joi Morris of Indianapolis, IN, Lyntoi Hester of Hammond, IN, and Lakesha Hester of East Chicago, IN; step-daughters: Deidre Morris and Irene Morris of East Chicago, IN; grandsons: David Bonaparte and Ezra Chavez, of Hammond, IN; great nephew, Jermel Hester of East Chicago, IN; and a host of other family and friends.

Mary was born in Selma, AL, on August 13, 1941, where she accepted Christ at an early age. She moved to East Chicago as a young woman and quickly established herself as head nurse at Lakeside Medical Clinic, alongside Dr. E.L.C. Broomes, for twenty-seven years. Many will also remember Mary as the proprietor of Speed Kleen Car Wash, a business she owned with her first husband, Vernon R. Morris, established in 1978. Mary's connection to the community was undeniable and inspired her to seek political office. The people's choice, Mary served an unprecedented six terms as the City Clerk of East Chicago until she retired in 2016.