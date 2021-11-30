Aug. 13, 1941 - Nov. 30, 2020.

In Loving Memory of Mary Morris Leonard on her 1st Anniversary in Heaven.

The moment you left us our hearts filled with pain. We know it was God's will. His strength, your spirit we strive to sustain.

We think of you every day and night, missing your pretty smile and holding you tight.

Our Love, Laughter and Memories will last day after day but with a heartache that never goes away.

Love your husband, Walter, Vernon and Karen, Joi, Jermel, Lyntoi, Lakesha and family.