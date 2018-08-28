HIGHLAND, IN - Mary 'Nana' Fant, 96, of Highland, IN, passed away Sunday, August 26, 2018. She is survived by her beloved children Cynthia Machnikowski and Jerry Fant; ten loving grandchildren, twelve beloved great grandchildren; devoted brother Joseph (Faye) Funderburg; beloved sisters Nancy Williams, Laura (Jim) Rash, Lynn (Ed) Brooks; and numerous additional loving family members. Mary was preceded in death by her husband John, sons Bennie and Jimmie, grandson David.
Mary was retired from the School Town of Highland as an aide on the special needs bus after 22 years of service.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER (one block south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN 46322 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 31, 2018 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER.
www.hillsidefhcares.com