Mary (nee Nowak) Nitz

  0
Oct. 26, 1930 - May 9, 2022

CALUMET CITY - Mary (nee Nowak) Nitz, 91, of Calumet City, passed away on May 9, 2022, surrounded by her children. Mary was born on October 26, 1930, to Joseph and Sophie (nee Wojcik) Nowak in Calumet City, IL.

Besides being a very busy mother, grandmother, & auntie, she worked 27 years for The Lincoln School District. Mary met Joseph Nitz and raised seven children: Larry, Ken, Mike (Annette), Dave, Joseph, Tom, and Peggy, who was born on Mother's Day. She also has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even a few great-great-grandchildren along with multitudes of nieces and nephews.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Joseph; brothers; sisters; and grandchildren.

Mary is survived by one brother, Chester Novak.

Services will be held at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311 on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being welcomed.

For service information call (219) 864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.

