CROWN POINT, IN - Mary P. Kokinda, age 101 of Crown Point, IN passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 6, 2018. She is survived by her son, Dennis (Virginia) Kokinda of Elmwood Park, IL; daughters, Dorothy (Edward) Necco of South Point, OH and Diana (Lindsey) Gullett of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren: Beau Necco, Wendy (Brad) Goodenough, Ryan Gullett and Lauren Gullett; great grandchildren: Olivia Goodenough, Nicholas Goodenough, Sophia Necco and Addison Necco.
Preceded in death by her parents, John and Barbara Bazin and beloved husband, Nicholas Kokinda.
Mary was a lifelong area resident and member of the Grace Reformed Church. She loved to spend her time cooking, playing pinochle and bingo. She will be greatly missed.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 12:00p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft Street, Merrillville.) Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 10:00a.m. until the time of service at noon. For information call 219-736-5840 or visit