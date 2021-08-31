Mary Pantea

Nov. 3, 1928 - Aug. 26, 2021

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - Mary Fulea Pantea, 92, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2021 at University Place, West Lafayette, IN, her home for the last 10 years. Mary was born on November 3, 1928, in East Chicago, IN, to Moise (Mike) and Maria Bozan Fulea. Mary graduated from Gary Tolleston High School in 1945. After high school she worked and took classes, eventually attending and graduating from Ball State Teachers College, Muncie, IN. Mary taught elementary school at both Edison and Aetna Schools in the Gary Public Schools. She married Victor P. Pantea on August 19, 1951, and together they had three children: Victor John, Thomas Michael, and Lisa Marie. They raised their family at homes in Gary (Aetna) and Ogden Dunes, IN.

Mary and Vic enjoyed their summer cottage at Scott Lake, MI, and winters in Tarpon Springs, FL. Their passion for travel took them on many excursions to see the sights of North and Central America, Europe, and Africa, with their favorite countries being Egypt and Greece. They were both excellent dancers and especially enjoyed the music of their era, but they were also aficionados of the Chicago Lyric Opera, where for many years they held season tickets.