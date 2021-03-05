 Skip to main content
Mary Pearl Young

GARY, IN — Mary Pearl Young, 87, of Gary, IN, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, IN.

Private funeral services will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond St., East Chicago, IN. Public visitation one hour prior to service. The Rev. Charles L. Thompson Jr., will be officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.

