CROWN POINT, IN - Mary Polak, age 97 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Symphony of Crown Point. Mary was born in Ohradzany, Slovakia on October 22, 1922. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Polak and Anna Polak (Harvan) and her brother-in-law Alton (Tom) Tucker. She is survived by her sister, Theresa Tucker; her niece and nephews: Thomas (Sharon) Tucker, Sandra (David) Kerr, David (Priscilla) Tucker and her grandnieces and grandnephews: Jessica Tucker, Maxwell (Erin) Tucker, Jacob (Jessica) Tucker, Danielle (Kyle) Neher, Nathanial Tucker, and Joshua Tucker; and her special friend and caretaker Teresa Copeland.

When Mary was seven years old, she and her Mother immigrated to the United States to join her Father in Gary, IN. Mary went back to Slovakia with her Mother in 1931 where she attended school and then returned to the United States in 1939 and became a U.S. citizen. Mary's first job was with U.S. Steel, Gary Works. She then was employed by the Conrad Hilton Hotel in Chicago as a hostess. Mary joined NIPSCO in 1957. She worked there for over 26 years and retired as a District Supervisor of Dealer Relations. In retirement, Mary volunteered for over 20 years at Southlake Methodist Hospital.

Mary was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Parish (Slovak), Gary, IN and a current member of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church in Merrillville.