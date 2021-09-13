Mary Procko "Mamie"

WHITING - Mary "Auntie Mamie" Procko, 87 of Whiting, passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, September 4, 2021. She was the beloved daughter of the late Stanley and Tekla (Muszynska) Procko. She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen (late Martin) Jamrose and two brothers: Edward (late Julia) Procko and Steve (late Dorothy) Procko; cherished aunt of Terrence Procko, Bonita Martisovic, Marty Jamrose, Nancy Woodward, Diana Valencik and Tom Jamrose; many grand nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Adalbert Church, 121st St. and Indianapolis Blvd., Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment of cremains to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL; visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. to time of services. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

"Mamie" was born on December 14, 1933 and was a lifelong resident of Whiting. She was a member of St. Adalbert Church, Whiting and was a retiree of the Queen Anne Candy Co., Hammond with a service of 40 years. She enjoyed crafting, crocheting and ceramics. Devoted to her family, "Mamie" will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the SHARE Foundation for the Handicapped, 6617 County Road 300E, LaPorte, IN 46350, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.