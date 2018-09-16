LANSING, IL - Mary J. Roach, age 81 of Lansing, Illinois passed away Thursday, August 9, 2018. Mary was a beautiful and loving aunt to two nieces and three nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her loving parents Peter and Alice MacNab and sister, Patricia MacNab.
A memorial service will be held for Mary on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 10:00 AM at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois. Mary will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. www.schroederlauer.com