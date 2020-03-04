HOBART, IN - Mary Rose Bombarg, age 83, of Hobart, passed away March 1, 2020. Mary was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hobart and a former member of American Legion Women's Auxiliary Hobart Post No. 54.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; son, Daniel, Jr.; sisters: Janet Reynolds, Joan Bailey; nephew, Darren J. Coriell. Mary is survived by her daughter, Tammy Marie Bombarg; grandson, Zachery Molizon; sister, Clara Barbara Coriell, all of Hobart; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will begin with prayers on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 9:15 a.m., from Burns Funeral Home (Hobart), proceeding to St. Bridget Catholic Church, 568 East 2nd Street, Hobart, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com.