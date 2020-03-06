LAKE STATION, IN - Mary Rosiecki (nee Ledak), age 92, of Lake Station, Indiana passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. She was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1927 to George and Mary (Kozel) Ledak at home in East Gary, Indiana. Mary was a longtime faithful member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Lake Station, where she received her First Holy Communion on June 5, 1938 and married to Casimer J. Rosiecki on August 8, 1953. She was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Sodality. She was a lifelong resident of East Gary/Lake Station and a graduate of East Gary Edison High School, class of 1946. Mary was a woman of great faith in God, her church, and was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be deeply and greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.