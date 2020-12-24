 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Rosiecki

Mary Rosiecki

{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Rosiecki

Mary Rosiecki

Dec. 25, 1927 — Mar. 3, 2020

In loving memory of our Dear Mother Mary Rosiecki

On her first Christmas Birthday in Heaven.

Dearest Mom, As you are celebrating your first Christmas Birthday in Heaven with our dear Lord, along with dad and all of our departed family and friends, know that you are in our hearts on this very special day. Christmas will be so different without you, but, we know you are watching over us and giving us strength to see us through this Christmas Day. Mom, we love you so very much. Sleep in heavenly peace.

Always in our hearts until we meet again.

Happy Birthday and Merry Christmas,

Your loving children,

Casimer, Mary, Michael and Richard

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts