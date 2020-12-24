Mary Rosiecki
Dec. 25, 1927 — Mar. 3, 2020
In loving memory of our Dear Mother Mary Rosiecki
On her first Christmas Birthday in Heaven.
Dearest Mom, As you are celebrating your first Christmas Birthday in Heaven with our dear Lord, along with dad and all of our departed family and friends, know that you are in our hearts on this very special day. Christmas will be so different without you, but, we know you are watching over us and giving us strength to see us through this Christmas Day. Mom, we love you so very much. Sleep in heavenly peace.
Always in our hearts until we meet again.
Happy Birthday and Merry Christmas,
Your loving children,
Casimer, Mary, Michael and Richard