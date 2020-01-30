Mary S. Hric (nee Fedor)

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; 10:30am Liturgy at St. Mary's Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Andrew Summerson, officiating; interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:00am to time of services. Mary Hric was born on August 22, 1918 in Whiting, IN to John and Susie (Hanchar) Fedor and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from the Bryant & Stratton Business School and worked for a local attorney before becoming the Whiting City Court Clerk. Mary was a woman of devout faith and was a member of St. Mary's Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church, Whiting. Her children were raised with strong moral conviction and civic duty. Education was of utmost importance. In her early years, Mary was active in ROA, the American Legion, Whiting Post 80, the Republican Party, church activities and was past president of the Whiting Women's Club. Fine arts, music and dance were her passions. An avid reader, Mary also loved to knit and do crossword puzzles. Always a gracious hostess, she was and excellent cook and enjoyed family gatherings. Loving and generous, Mary will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. The entire family is grateful to the caregivers at Rittenhouse of Portage, the Moses Caregivers and Dunes Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary's Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church or the Whiting Public Library, would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.