SAN ANTONIO, TX — Mary Sigrid Hoekstra Economou, 83, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. Mary grew up in Fort Wayne. She lived in Chicago, Valparaiso and San Antonio. She attended Purdue University and graduated in 1959. She married Alexander Economou in 1961. Both were dedicated public school teachers, and owned two pizza restaurants. They took their family camping, hiking, boating, canoeing, fishing and on many adventures in our national parks. Mary was a knowledgeable birder. She enjoyed attending opera and classical music concerts. She was an avid gardener who also enjoyed needlepoint, embroidery and quilting.