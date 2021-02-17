 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Sigrid Hoekstra Economou

Mary Sigrid Hoekstra Economou

{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Sigrid Hoekstra Economou

Mary Sigrid Hoekstra Economou

Feb. 28, 1937 — Feb. 10, 2021

SAN ANTONIO, TX — Mary Sigrid Hoekstra Economou, 83, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. Mary grew up in Fort Wayne. She lived in Chicago, Valparaiso and San Antonio. She attended Purdue University and graduated in 1959. She married Alexander Economou in 1961. Both were dedicated public school teachers, and owned two pizza restaurants. They took their family camping, hiking, boating, canoeing, fishing and on many adventures in our national parks. Mary was a knowledgeable birder. She enjoyed attending opera and classical music concerts. She was an avid gardener who also enjoyed needlepoint, embroidery and quilting.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Alex, in 1995. She is survived by her children: Sigrid Economou, Aaron (Doris) Economou, Marie (John) Haspil, Alexis (Andy) Pruitt and Amy Sliwinski; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Eric and Lynn Hoekstra; her sister, Ingrid; and her large extended family of in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be an online private memorial on February 28th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to radio station WFMT in Chicago, the Parkinson's Foundation and the Audubon Society.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts