July 28, 1925 - Oct. 8, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Mary Stoner, 97, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 8, 2022. She was born on July 28, 1925 in Seattle WA to Ray A. and Margaret J. (Lowe) Pillard.

Mary moved to Valpo in 1928 when her father attended Valparaiso University Law School. She graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1943 and attended the University of Iowa and Indiana University. On June 22, 1947, she married Duane V. Stoner who preceded her in death on April 12, 1982. She is also preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Robert.

Mary was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church where she served on the Session, was active in Women's Association, Harriet Draper Circle and a longtime volunteer at the Presbyterian Resale Shop. She was also over a 50 year member of Chapter CO, PEO sisterhood.

Her greatest joy was being active in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's lives. She was fondly called Grandma Mary by her grandchildren's friends. Mary enjoyed playing bridge with her many friends and traveling. She was fortunate to travel to all seven continents. Family trips to Disney World and Gulf Shores, AL were her favorite times.

Mary is survived by: Julie (Ralph) Pollaro, Robert Stoner and Carol Stoner, all of Valpo; grandchildren: Joseph (Tarrah) Pollaro, James Pollaro (Thea Kennedy), Samual (Alison) Stoner and Katherine Stoner; great-grandchildren: Adella, Brody and Evelyn Pollaro, Lucia and Rhys Stoner.

A memorial Service for Mary will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 3401 N Valparaiso St., Valparaiso, IN on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Kimber-lee Adams officiating. Visitation will be held at 9:30 am until the time of the service at the church.

The family wishes to thank Assisting Seniors, Brookdale Assisted Living, Dunes Hospice and Pastor Kimber-lee Adams for their loving concern and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Dunes Hospice Foundation www.duneshospicellc.com/donations

BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.