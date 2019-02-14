DYER, IN - Mary Such Young (nee Ben), age 100, of Dyer, IN passed away in her family's loving arms on February 10, 2019. She is survived by her loving daughters: Anne Marie (late Joseph) Kuczora and Joan Carol (late Ralph) Skoog; loving grandchildren: Kim (Tom) Pettit, Dickie Pool, Dana (Ted) Tsevis, Laura (Bart) Keener, Julie (Ken) McCullough, and Mark (Gretchen) Skoog; great grandchildren: Riley, Jessica, Lee Isaac, Darby, Bella, Michael, and Sean; special "son": Victor Ardelean; niece: Alexis Ben Gillette, nephew: Doug Ben, and cousins: Bill and David Baker. She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Mary Ben, brothers: John and Dan Ben, husbands: John Such and Nick Young; grandsons: John Eric Skoog and John Andrew Skoog; and niece: Barbara Ben Bonaventura. Mary was born in Indiana Harbor, a proud graduate of East Chicago Washington, and an officer of the alumni association. She was the former secretary for the East Chicago Sanitary District and safety department at Inland Steel; served on board of directors at Inland Credit Union; member of Inland's Women's Business Association, member of Carmen Silva Sodality; and she was a devoted lifetime member of the New St. George Romanian Orthodox Church.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday February 15, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday February 16, 2019 at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Ioan Ionita officiating. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Hammond, IN.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the Sheffield Manor Staff, the Harbor Light Hospice, and Helping Hands.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in her loving memory to New St. George Romanian Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 613 Schererville, IN 46375 or to the Harbor Light Hospice, 1229 Arrowhead Court Crown Point, IN 46307.