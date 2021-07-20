 Skip to main content
Mary Szentesy

VALPARAISO, IN - Mary Szentesy, age 96 of Valparaiso, formerly of Portage, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by husband, Bob.

She is survived by her sons: David (Carol) Szentesy and Andy Szentesy; daughters: Kathy (John) Lashenik, Barb (Tim) Moore, and Karen (Bob) Watts; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren.

Per Mary's wishes, a private family celebration was held. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Hobart entrusted with cremation. www.burnsfuneral.com.

