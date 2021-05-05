Mary T. Emmet (nee Schuster)

HOBART, IN — Mary T. Emmet (nee Schuster), 75, of Hobart, formerly of Portage, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Mary is survived by her three children, Charles Thomas (Michelle Taylor) Emmet, Shannon (Paul) Pryor and John Francis (Honor) Emmet Jr.; two granddaughters, Caragh and Caliey Emmet; brother, Vernon (Rita) Edwards; and her many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, John Francis Emmet Sr.; and three brothers, Bert, Charles and Robert Edwards.

Mrs. Emmet was a faithful member of St. Bridget Catholic Church and a former member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Emerson High School, class of 1963. Mary was a waitress for Bronko's Pizza in Portage and Crown Point for many years and most recently a receptionist at Dodrills Heating & Cooling in Valparaiso.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek, Portage, on Sunday, May 9, 2021, from 1:00–5:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021, beginning at 9:30 AM from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL and 10:00 AM from St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main St., Hobart, with the Rev. Benjamin Ross officiating. Cremation will follow and she will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.