Feb. 18, 1929 - Nov. 23, 2021
BOONE GROVE, IN - Mary T. Wright (nee Frega), age 92, of Boone Grove, IN, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at her home.
Mary is survived by her 12 children: Frances (David) Wasemann, Wallace (Mary Ann) Wright, Jr., Richard (Michelle) Wright, Dorothy Brodner, Michael Wright, Nancy (Tony) Helmer, John (Gloria) Wright, Margaret (James) Strehler, Laura (Mark) Gray, Susan (Bob) Lopes-Acosta, Kathryn Wright, Leon (Sue) Wright; 24 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Jeri Wright.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace; sons: Martin and James; great-granddaughter, Lily Richmond; and parents: Joseph and Theresa Frega.
Mary was a devoted member of St. Helen Catholic Church in Hebron. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her large family. Mary always had great stories of her life to share with all.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 29, 2021 DIRECTLY at St. Helen Catholic Church, 302 N. Madison St., Hebron, IN 46341 with Fr. Frank Torres officiating. Additional visitation will be one hour prior to Mass from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Mary's name to a charity of your choice.
Visit Mary's online guestbook at http:/www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.