Feb. 18, 1929 - Nov. 23, 2021

BOONE GROVE, IN - Mary T. Wright (nee Frega), age 92, of Boone Grove, IN, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at her home.

Mary is survived by her 12 children: Frances (David) Wasemann, Wallace (Mary Ann) Wright, Jr., Richard (Michelle) Wright, Dorothy Brodner, Michael Wright, Nancy (Tony) Helmer, John (Gloria) Wright, Margaret (James) Strehler, Laura (Mark) Gray, Susan (Bob) Lopes-Acosta, Kathryn Wright, Leon (Sue) Wright; 24 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Jeri Wright.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace; sons: Martin and James; great-granddaughter, Lily Richmond; and parents: Joseph and Theresa Frega.

Mary was a devoted member of St. Helen Catholic Church in Hebron. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her large family. Mary always had great stories of her life to share with all.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.