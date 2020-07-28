Mary Theis

Her home life paralleled her civic service. Raising a family alongside Ken, their children are a true reflection of the many virtues, respect and dedication their mother lived. Mary relished the time she spent with her grandchildren, too, as they were her greatest source of joy and motivation.

Mary treated all her children's friends like their own. Some even moved in at times. The Theis door was always open, and Mary always had food and a hug ready for everyone.

She loved her flowers so much that her son Matt had to pluck her out of the yard during tornado weather once because she refused to come in.

Mary traveled the world as a nurse, missionary and tourist.

Mary's character was sublime, her time on this planet impacted those she knew, as well as those whom she never met, in ways that will resonate for generations.

Please know that if she ever told anyone reading she loved you, she meant it. She had the biggest heart and so much love to share.

We will miss her dearly, but we are comforted knowing that her suffering has ended and she will rest in peace with God for eternity.

A private burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Kouts. In lieu of flowers and donations, the family asks that you send them a letter with your favorite memory or story of Mary to be placed in a scrapbook for her grandchildren.