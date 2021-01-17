 Skip to main content
Mary Theresa Mang (nee O'Dea)

Mary Theresa Mang (nee O'Dea) age 90 of Port Charlotte, FL/formerly of Griffith, IN passed away on January 11, 2021. She is survived by her loving children; John (Sharon), Janis (Bill) Nick, Garry, James (Allyson), Greg (Lori).

She was a loving grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of five, her cherished sister Mary (late John) Leathers and a fond Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Theresa was preceded in death by her beloved husband John "Jack" Mang, her parents Joseph and Mary Herbertine O'Dea, sister Margaret Engle and brothers Joseph and Frank O'Dea.

A private family service to celebrate her life will be arranged in the near future. Theresa was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She was loved by many and will truly be missed. www.whitefuneralhome.com

