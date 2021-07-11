March 24, 1940 - July 4, 2021

TOLONO, IL - Mary Thomsen, 81, of Tolono, formerly of Dolton, IL, passed away at home on July 4, 2021. The second of seven children, Mary was born on March 24, 1940, to Joseph and Genevieve Sobucki.

July 4, 1957 was also a monumental day in her life when her husband, Reilly proposed under the fireworks at the annual Dolton Volunteer Fire Department carnival. The story of the courtship goes that Mary would purposely create garbage to take to the alley on garbage pick-up days to see Reilly who worked on her route. They married on June 21, 1958. Mary was a homemaker.

Mary is survived by her husband, Reilly Thomsen; children: Kathleen, Paul, Timothy, and Amy; grandchildren: Lyndzie, Jace, and Reilly; siblings: Sue, Betty, and Brenda.

Mary demonstrated an endless will for life fighting her illness with courage and dignity.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, Illinois 710 N Neil St. Champaign, Illinois 61820, and at her request there will be no services. A small gathering will be held as a celebration of her life at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice, or take a loved one out to dinner.