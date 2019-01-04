GARY, IN - Mary Uhrin (nee Mesich), age 93, of Gary, passed away on Monday, December 31, 2018 in Anniston, AL.
Mary is survived by her son: Jeffrey; grandchildren: Katherine, Jacob and Rachel; beloved niece: Mary Ann (Tom) Ross; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her former daughter-in-law: Wendy Uhrin, who provided comfort and care, especially during the final weeks of her life.
Mary was born in Gary, IN on April 6, 1925 to Joseph and Katherine Mesich. She was married to Louis Uhrin, who preceded her in death in 1995. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: Joseph and George Mesich; sisters: Helen Mesich and Lubi Ann Paligraf; and her niece: Peggy Paligraf.
Mary was a longtime resident of Gary and worked for many years at Mike's 49th Avenue Bakery. She moved to Oxford, AL in 2010 to live with her son and grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She spread her love of cooking and baking to her family and friends by sharing her Kolachki, Russian Torte or Nut Roll with anyone who visited; or by making Chicken Paprikash or Stuffed Cabbage anytime she was asked. Her love of being in the kitchen continued until her very last days, where she spent the Thanksgiving Holiday supervising her family making nut roll and Thanksgiving dinner. Her family created a cookbook, Mary's Kitchen, for her 90th birthday to make sure her recipes lived on in her name.
Friends may visit with the family Sunday, January 6, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 7, 2019 at the Funeral Home at 10:00 AM. Rev. James Meade officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
