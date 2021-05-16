Feb. 14, 1939 - May 13, 2021

MIAMI SHORES, FL - Mary Ursula Jones, born February 14, 1939, passed away on May 13, 2021 at the age of 82 surrounded by her family. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was born to William and Mary Ursula Dunleavy and is predeceased by her only sibling Dan and husband William "Jack" Jones. She and Jack married in 1963 and had four children: Bill (Rey Hernandez) Jones, Mary (Mike) Jones-Wagner, Jack (Lynn) Jones and Chris (Megan) Jones. She is survived by five grandchildren whom she adored: Rachel, Jack, Becky, Jackson and Lily Jones; two step-granddaughters: Michaela and Rafayla Wagner; and others from her close-knit extended family (the Watkins, Cox, Dunleavy, and Kaminski families). She attended Academy of the Assumption High School where she met many life-long friends "the girls", Regis College, and studied for her Master's in Russian from University of Massachusetts.

From a young age, Mary was an active traveler, visiting many of her bucket-list destinations including cruising through Russia, seeing ancestral Ireland with family, and touring Europe, Spain, and embarking on an African Safari with longtime friend Mary Clinton. Her annual trips to the Wellfleet Oyster Festival and to Puerto Rico were highlights each year.