MIAMI SHORES, FL - Mary Ursula Jones, born February 14, 1939, passed away on May 13, 2021 at the age of 82 surrounded by her family. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
She was born to William and Mary Ursula Dunleavy and is predeceased by her only sibling Dan and husband William "Jack" Jones. She and Jack married in 1963 and had four children: Bill (Rey Hernandez) Jones, Mary (Mike) Jones-Wagner, Jack (Lynn) Jones and Chris (Megan) Jones. She is survived by five grandchildren whom she adored: Rachel, Jack, Becky, Jackson and Lily Jones; two step-granddaughters: Michaela and Rafayla Wagner; and others from her close-knit extended family (the Watkins, Cox, Dunleavy, and Kaminski families). She attended Academy of the Assumption High School where she met many life-long friends "the girls", Regis College, and studied for her Master's in Russian from University of Massachusetts.
From a young age, Mary was an active traveler, visiting many of her bucket-list destinations including cruising through Russia, seeing ancestral Ireland with family, and touring Europe, Spain, and embarking on an African Safari with longtime friend Mary Clinton. Her annual trips to the Wellfleet Oyster Festival and to Puerto Rico were highlights each year.
Mary was an avid reader throughout her life, enjoying a good book and a glass of wine on her patio overlooking Lake Michigan was one of her favorite pastimes. The friendships she cultivated over the years, from her book clubs in both Chicago and Miller Beach, to the Forest Avenue families she and Jack spent Friday nights with, to the friends her children brought to the house, grew to form an important circle for Mary throughout her life.
Visitation will be held at KISH FUNERAL HOME located at 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster IN 46321 on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church located at 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Sojourner Truth House at 410 W. 13th Ave., Gary, IN 46407 (219-885-2282).