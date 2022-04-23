 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary V. DeGarmo

  • 0
Mary V. DeGarmo

Jan. 31, 1934 - Apr. 18, 2022

WESTVILLE, IN - Mary DeGarmo, age 88, passed away on April 18, 2022. She was born on January 31, 1934 in Beham, PA to the late Daniel and Lora (nee Donohue) King.

Mary was a member of the Westville Methodist Church and worked as a seamstress.

Survived by husband, Russell L. DeGarmo; son, Steven (Patricia) DeGarmo; three grandchildren; brother-in-law, Wayne DeGarmo.

Preceded in death by parents; three brothers and three sisters.

Friends may call at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN.

A service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Porter officiating.

Entombment, Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso IN.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME INC., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Cocaine' plops out of stuffed reindeer at Los Angeles donation center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts