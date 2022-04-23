Mary V. DeGarmo

Jan. 31, 1934 - Apr. 18, 2022

WESTVILLE, IN - Mary DeGarmo, age 88, passed away on April 18, 2022. She was born on January 31, 1934 in Beham, PA to the late Daniel and Lora (nee Donohue) King.

Mary was a member of the Westville Methodist Church and worked as a seamstress.

Survived by husband, Russell L. DeGarmo; son, Steven (Patricia) DeGarmo; three grandchildren; brother-in-law, Wayne DeGarmo.

Preceded in death by parents; three brothers and three sisters.

Friends may call at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN.

A service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Porter officiating.

Entombment, Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso IN.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME INC., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.