June 8, 1947 - May 25, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Mary V. Milligan (nee Durkin), age 73, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Lisa Dewes; sister-in-laws: Bonita (Jeff) LaVette, Maureen (Dan) Moriarty and Carolyn (Mike) Wray; numerous nieces and nephews; and close friends and family.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Milligan; parents: John and Mary Durkin; sister, Nora Durkin; and cousin, Walter (Peggy) O'Grady.

Mary was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She retired from School District 151 in South Holland, IL after over 30 years of teaching. Mary was a member, and served on the board, of both the Illinois Retired Teacher's Association (IRTA) and the South Suburban Retired Teacher's Association-Unit 19 (SSRTA) for many years.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Immediately following visitation, Funeral Services will be at St. Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating.