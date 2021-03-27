FORMERLY OF HAMMOND, IN — Mary Valdine "Val" Matej, 98, formerly of Hammond, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Charles) Freeland; daughter-in-law, Patti Matej; grandchildren: Meredith Freeland, Charles Freeland, Jack (Misti) Freeland, Aaron (Katie) Matej and Kenny (Kristin) Matej; and great grandsons: Zane Pickett, Patrick Freeland, Reagan Freeland, Ben Matej, Harrison Matej and Thomas Matej. She is preceded in death by her parents, Royal and Kathryn Jones; husband James; and sons, James and Thomas.

Val was a lifelong Calumet area resident, spending only the last five years away from the Region. She loved spending time at Lake Michigan, on Whiting Beach and at the Dunes. She liked to stay active by doing yoga, and spent much of her time volunteering at her children's schools and St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, where she was awarded for putting in more than 5,000 hours of service. She was also a fan of Chicago sports, cheering on the Cubs, the Bulls and the Bears at every chance. Val will forever be remembered for her fierce love for her family and furry four-legged friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.