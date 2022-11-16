 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Veronica Bercik

Mary Veronica Bercik

WHITING - Our beloved mother Mary Veronica Bercik sadly passed away on November 11, 2022, at the age of 85. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Richard Hrapchak and Mary Hrapchak from Whiting Indiana. She is survived by her sisters: Jackie Bercik and Cathy Mahoney; the father of her children, Dr. William Michael Bercik; and was loving mother of her four children: Carrie Grzybowski, Nancy Miller, William John Bercik and Michelle Dennis; and her five grandchildren Kristie Miller, Cody Grzybowski, Cali Grzybowski, Jack Dennis and Grant Dennis.

Mary was born in Hammond, Indiana and lived most of her life in Whiting Indiana where she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to her children and grandchildren.

The family will be accepting visitors for a celebration of life event from 2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m. on Saturday November 19, 2022 at KISH FUNERAL HOME at 10000 Calumet Avenue in Munster Indiana followed by a private memorial service for the immediate family. Due to the current flu outbreak, masks are preferred during the celebration of life.

Donations will also be accepted and appreciated, in our mother's honor in lieu of flowers to Tradition Health at 1229 Arrowhead Court, Crown Point Indiana 46307, the hospice service who provided loving care for her. www.kishfuneralhome.net

