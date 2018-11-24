GARY, IN -
Mary Winfield, 87, of Gary, IN, made her transition to heaven on Friday, November 16th, 2018. Mary was proceeded in death by her husband, Clarence Winfield Sr.; her father and mother Manuel and Rosetta (Rose) Smith; her step mother, Dorothy Smith; her father and mother in law, Wes and Henrietta Winfield; her brothers: Roy (Doris) Smith, Surry Smith and Felix B. Smith; her sisters: Barbara Smith and Rosie Pritchett; step sister, Claudia Lee; daughter, Bernice Thomas; step daughter, Janice Winfield; grand-daughter, Carol Ann Biddings; son in laws: Willie E. Thomas and Harry D. Coleman Sr.; daughter in law, Judith Winfield; brother in law, James (Annie Lee) Winfield and Will (Delores) Winfield. Mary is survived by seven children: Clarice (Harold) Biddings Jr., Henrietta (Charles) McDaniel, Rose D. Coleman, Clarence (Michelle) Winfield Jr., James Winfield, Doris Jean Winfield, Roy (Christina) Winfield. She also survived by 12 grandchildren: Temmoria Hutson (Kevin Bradley) Vanessa Biffle, Selena McDaniel (John Brenston), Tracy (Theresa) McDaniel, Lisa (Steven) Henderson, Nicole Thomas, Corey Dixon, Jamie Winfield, Jessie (Melanie) Wright Jr., Christian D. Winfield, James (Devin) Wright, Kaela O. Winfield. She is also survived by 19 great grandchildren Cheyenne Biffle, Almichael McDaniel, Avery McDaniel, Cierra Biffle, Darryl (DJ) Hutson Jr, Autumn Kitt, Tamar McDaniel, Damari Hutson, Trayshawn McDaniel, Brooke Dixon, Brooklyn Thomas, Taylor Wright, Justin Smith, Kennedy Wright, Amir Wright, Coby Wright, CJ Heath, Cameron McCurdy, Johniyah-Selena Brenston; and also three great great grandchildren: A`Keem O. Pratchet and two on the way in 2019. Mary is also survived by one stepsister, Ethel (Robert-Deceased) Sims; one sister in law, Janie Smith. Mary is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and her close friends Mother Wilson, Mother Duncan, Mother Patton, Missionary Lucille Rumph and friend Collette Winslet.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 11:00a.m. at New Bethel Fellowship COGIC 110 W. 43rd Avenue Gary, IN 46408. Visitation two hours prior to service. Superintendent Kevin Warren, Officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.