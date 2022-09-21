Mary Wysock (nee Pintar)

Feb. 5, 1957 - Sep. 18, 2022

MUNSTER, IN - Mary Wysock (nee Pintar), 65, a resident of Munster IN, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2022 surrounded by loving family.

She was born on February 5, 1957 in Chicago to August and Barbara (Bramila) Pintar.

She is preceded in death by her parents: August and Barbara Pintar; sister Margaret Pintar; and brother Dave Pintar. She is survived by her husband, Mark Wysock; step sons, Kevin (Emily) Wysock, Brian (Krystle Barber) Wysock; brothers and sisters: including Sharon (Jon) Grieger, Theresa Reilly, August Pintar Jr., Jacob Pintar, Robert Pintar, and Steve (Stephanie) Pintar; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

Mary grew up in south Chicago but finished her elementary and high school education in Calumet, MI. After high school, she sought the big city opportunities and moved back to the Chicago area.

She is a graduate of Purdue University with degrees in psychology and educational counseling. Mary worked in social services and later as an academic advisor for Calumet College, Ivy Tech, and finally Purdue University NW.

Mary was a compassionate and attentive listener. She enjoyed the arts, dabbling in writing, drawing, painting, pottery and jewelry making. She sold much of her jewelry at local art fairs. She was a longtime member of the St. Victor Catholic Church in Calumet City, IL where she combined her love of music and faith, singing in the choir and ringing hand bells. The faith community and choir at St. Victor was a very special part of her life.

Mary was a gatherer and organizer. She loved to bring family and friends together. Always generous with a hug to say hello and another to say goodbye, I love you.

A lover of nature, she made sure to keep the birds, squirrels, butterflies and bees always happy and satisfied at the window feeders. Loved to garden, grow veggies and preserve the goodness from the earth.

Many will miss her, but will surely remember her bright smile, her tender heart, her joyful, loving and caring spirit she leaves behind with all she touched. The world is a better place because she was born into it!

Visitation for Mary will be at the BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME at 8415 Calumet Avenue, Munster IN on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

A mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Knock Church, 501 163rd St, Calumet City, IL on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11:30 AM.

