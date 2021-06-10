Mary Yusi, age 90, passed away peacefully June 8, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born August 15, 1930 in Istanbul, Turkey to Elisabet and Theodore Samsonoglu. She married her love Spiro Yusi after three proposals in June of 1952 on the island of Buyuk Ada, Turkey who preceded her in death in 2000.

Mary and Spiro came to the United States in 1967, with their daughters, where she added a fourth language to her repertoire. She loved mixing Greek, Turkish with French to confuse her listeners. Her mischievous nature pulling pranks during her schooling in Saint Benoit continued into her adulthood. Her smile and laughter were infectious. Mary had many talents. She was an amazing cook and baker who always shared her creations with family and friends. She was a self-taught pattern maker and designer. She could read your fortune from coffee grounds with such theatrical exuberance that you believed without question. She loved her wine and chocolate, most could win her over offering one or both. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Friend and an amazing Grandmother to Nicole, their bod unmatched.