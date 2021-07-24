LOWELL, IN - Mary Zoe Weaver, 82, of Lowell, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. She is survived by her sons: Kyle (Caden Avery) , Kevin (Michelle); grandson, Zachary; brother, Glenn (Pam) Stephenson; nephew, Zack (Sheila) and their children, Loretta and Delilah.

Mary Zoe was a member of Lowell First United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Mary Zoe's life will take place on August 14, 2021 with fellowship at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. at the Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to her church or Lowell Lions.