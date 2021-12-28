WHITING, IN - Mary Zubaj, age 92 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 24, 2021 at her residence. She was the beloved daughter of the late John and Susan (Jancek) Zubaj; she is survived by her sister and brother-in-law and caregivers, Anne Mae and Vincent Vegetable; loving aunt of Debra (Douglas) Cechovic and Christine Vegetable; many dear cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. Adalbert Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3:00 to 7:00pm.

Mary Zubaj was born on July 14, 1929 in Whiting, Indiana. She was a lifelong resident and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1947. She was a devoted member of the former Immaculate Conception Church, Whiting and the St. Ann Sodality. She was currently a member of St. Adalbert Church, Whiting and the Slovak Catholic Sokol, Wreath 81. She was a retiree of Guarantee Reserve Life Insurance Co., Calumet City, with a service of 48 years. Mary enjoyed gardening, reading and vacationing with her family. Devoted to her family, Mary will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.