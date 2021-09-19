MaryAnn Billick(nee Gasper)

MaryAnn (nee Gasper) Billick

MILLER BEACH - MaryAnn (nee Gasper) Billick, age 86, of Miller Beach, IN, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband-Peter L. Billick; parents George Gasper and Susanna (Tomko) Gasper.

MaryAnn is survived by her children: Lawrence P. Billick of Crown Point, IN, daughters: Deborah (Gregory) Ashcraft of Lake Station, IN, Carolyn (David) Hamm of Lowell, IN and Sandra (Jaime) Caylor of Hobart, IN; grandchildren: Eric and Nicole Billick, Brittany and Scott Ashcraft, Michael and Kyle Hamm; great grandchildren: Carmen Ashcraft and Kamille Echols; brother Thomas Gasper; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

MaryAnn was a graduate of Emerson High School in Gary, IN. She worked at U.S. Steel, coached Little League Softball in Miller, coached C.Y.O. Volleyball and Basketball and also coordinated C.Y.O. sports.

MaryAnn was a lifelong White Sox fan and a Notre Dame football season ticket holder for 65 years. She enjoyed sports, camping, pinochle, listening to the radio and crossword puzzles. Above all she loved her children and grandchildren. MaryAnn had a kind heart and was a wonderful, wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren were everything to her. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Family and friends are invited to meet with MaryAnn's family on Thursday, January 14, 2021, from 4:00 PM, until 7:00 PM, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Prayers will begin at 9:15 AM, at Burns (Hobart) on Friday, January 15, 2020, then proceeding to St. Francis Xavier Church, 2447 Putnam Street, Lake Station for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., Rev. David Kime officiating. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Portage, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Jude Research Hospital, and the Paralyzed Veterans of America in MaryAnn's name. www.burnsfuneral.com.