MaryAnn Billick (nee Gasper)

MILLER BEACH, IN — MaryAnn Billick (nee Gasper), 86, of Miller Beach, IN,passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter L. Billick, and parents, George Gasper and Susanna (Tomko) Gasper.

MaryAnn is survived by her children: Lawrence P. Billick, of Crown Point, IN, daughters, Deborah (Gregory) Ashcraft, of Lake Station, IN, Carolyn (David) Hamm, of Lowell, IN, and Sandra (Jaime) Caylor, of Hobart, IN; grandchildren: Eric and Nicole Billick, Brittany and Scott Ashcraft, and Michael and Kyle Hamm; great grandchildren, Carmen Ashcraft and Kamille Echols; brother, Thomas Gasper; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

MaryAnn was a graduate of Emerson High School in Gary, IN. She worked at U.S. Steel, coached Little League Softball in Miller, coached C.Y.O. volleyball and basketball and also coordinated C.Y.O. sports.

MaryAnn was a lifelong White Sox fan and a Notre Dame football season ticket holder for 65 years. She enjoyed sports, camping, pinochle, listening to the radio and crossword puzzles. Above all, she loved her children and grandchildren. MaryAnn had a kind heart and was a wonderful, wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren were everything to her. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.