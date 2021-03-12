HAMMOND, IN — Maryann Bodnar (nee Bobos), 77, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Community Hospital, Munster. Maryann is now with her parents, siblings and late, beloved partner, Robert Strabavy — content, tranquil and knowing that her legacy of love, caring and concern for others live on. She was the devoted youngest sister to late John (late Theresa) Bobos, Ron (Cynthia) Bobos, Jerry (late Rosemary) Bobos, late Richard (late Justine) Bobos, George (late Shirley) Bobos, late James (Lois) Bobos, late Dorothy (late William) Murawski, late Sophie (late Emil) Jacobsen, late Joseph (late Dolores) Bobos and late David Bobos; proud aunt to many nieces and nephews. Maryann is the loving mother of Scott (Cynthia) Bodnar, Russell (Michael Axford) Bodnar and Benjamin (Stefanie) Bodnar; and cherished grandmother of: Nathaniel, Ethan, Aiden and Astro.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Avenue, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating. Interment of cremains will follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation will be at the church Monday morning from 9:00 am to time of services. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 100 people will be allowed in the church, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting. The Mass will be live-streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.