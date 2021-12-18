Nov. 23, 1953 - Dec. 14, 2021
HAMMOND, IN - Maryann Downs (nee Wartsbaugh), of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, and gratefully is no longer suffering. She was born on November 23, 1953, to George and Marie Wartsbaugh (nee Gleason). On July 1, 1991, she married Robert Downs. Maryann loved spending time with her family, and watching Hallmark movies all year round. She had spent the last two years of her life in constant pain and suffering due to COPD. Her son Glenn moved in to take care of her during the last years of her life.
Maryann was preceded in death by her husband Robert; her parents, George and Marie Wartsbaugh; her brother Jim; her daughter Rhonda; granddaughter Nessa Rose, and many other relatives. She is survived by her children: Glenn (Renee) Downs, William (Paula) Downs, and Melissa Downs (Dante Silguero). Maryann is also survived by her grandchildren: Devin, Jackson, Jayden, Nathan, Jace, and Neesen; and many brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral Services Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 11:00 a.m. Mass at St Casimir Church, with Rev. Stephen Gibson officiating. Maryann will be buried with her husband Robert at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Visitation on Monday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Romans 8:28 – And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.
Matthew 5:4 – Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.