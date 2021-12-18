Nov. 23, 1953 - Dec. 14, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Maryann Downs (nee Wartsbaugh), of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, and gratefully is no longer suffering. She was born on November 23, 1953, to George and Marie Wartsbaugh (nee Gleason). On July 1, 1991, she married Robert Downs. Maryann loved spending time with her family, and watching Hallmark movies all year round. She had spent the last two years of her life in constant pain and suffering due to COPD. Her son Glenn moved in to take care of her during the last years of her life.

Maryann was preceded in death by her husband Robert; her parents, George and Marie Wartsbaugh; her brother Jim; her daughter Rhonda; granddaughter Nessa Rose, and many other relatives. She is survived by her children: Glenn (Renee) Downs, William (Paula) Downs, and Melissa Downs (Dante Silguero). Maryann is also survived by her grandchildren: Devin, Jackson, Jayden, Nathan, Jace, and Neesen; and many brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.