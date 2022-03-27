SCHERERVILLE, IN - Maryann E. Babick, nee Panozzo, age 90, of Schererville, IN, formerly of Dolton, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday March 22, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late John J. Babick; devoted mother of John (late Linda), Steve (Carole) and the late Jeffrey (Lisa) Babick; and proud grandmother of Johnny, Steven, Rick and Paul; great-grandmother to: Elliana, Makayla and Gabriella, and Ricky; She was the cherished daughter of the late Ralph and Angeline (Frigo); dearest sister of the late Albert Panozzo.

Maryann attended Lincoln Grade School, Dolton, IL, and Thornton High School, Harvey, IL. She retired from Marshall Fields, where she was a sales associate for a period of over 20 years.

Maryann loved to garden, cook, decorate, play poker games, and travel. Two of her favorite destinations were Laguna Beach, CA and Paw Paw, MI, along with many numerous locations around the country where she traveled with her husband, John. She cherished spending time with her family, who meant everything to her. Maryann always remembered the needs of others and was thoughtful and compassionate to everyone she knew.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home. Private family burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery at a later date.