Dec. 4, 1949 - May 12, 2021

NORTH WEBSTER - MaryAnn Haskins, 71, of North Webster, IN passed away at 3:47 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Mason Health & Rehab in Warsaw, IN. She was born on December 4, 1949 in East Chicago, IN to George and Ann E. (Hora) Matson.

She graduated in 1968 from Roosevelt High School in East Chicago, IN and was married on June 28, 1969 at St Mary's Church in East Chicago, IN to Ronald W. "Ron" Haskins who survives. She was formerly employed at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN in the dietary department for five years, Turner Construction Co. in Chicago, IL in accounting / payroll department for seven years, and was a legal secretary in Highland, IN and Warsaw, IN for 30 years. She formerly lived in East Chicago, IN for 21 years and Griffith, IN for 20 years before moving to the North Webster area in 2002.

She was an active member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Syracuse and formerly attended the St. Mary's Church & Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in East Chicago, IN. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, loved her family, and enjoyed the lake.