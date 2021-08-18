MaryAnn Johnson (Narantic)
Sept. 20, 1936 - Aug. 14, 2021
HAMMOND, IN - MaryAnn Johnson (Narantic), Born Sept. 20, 1936 - Aug. 14, 2021. Survived by: Daughter: Cheryl (Jim) Oney (Hammond); Son: Charles R. Johnson (Florida); Grandchildren: Angela (Kevin) Pribble (Portage), Kelly (Dan) Machuca (Highland), Robin Johnson (Indianapolis), Kristen Guevara (East Chicago), Cody Johnson (Lowell), Lisa (Collin) Robinson (Dyer), Steve (Nicole) Oney (Hammond); Sister: Helen Crum; Brother: Louis (Theresa) Narantic; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband James Johnson Sr.; daughter Sharon Forsythe; son James R. Johnson Jr.; parents: Louis and Mary (Mistarz) Narantic; sister Dorothy Cichocki.