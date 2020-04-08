× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOUISVILLE, KY - MaryAnn Kuebler, 91 years of age, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020. She was a native of Hamburg, NY and also lived in Valparaiso, IN, Tellico Village, TN and lastly in Louisville, KY. She is survived by her six loving daughters Kathleen (Paul) Powell of Orchard Park, NY, Patricia (Paul) Miller of Loudon, TN, Sandra (George) Vanderzell of Newtown, PA, Mary Jo (John) Leskiw of, Bay Village, OH, Nancy (Steven) Mullins Valparaiso, IN and Susan (Bernie) Gregorowicz of Prospect, KY; 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Linda Edwards. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years William Kuebler, her sisters Patricia Fornes and Suzanne Bieger.

MaryAnn loved being with family first and enjoyed reading, golfing and volunteering at St Agnes Adult Day Center when she lived in Valparaiso. MaryAnn loved to play cards and games with her family. Family was her world and she will be dearly missed by them all but we have many family traditions that we will all carry on in her memory.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at SS Peter & Paul RC Church 66 E Main Street Hamburg, NY 14075. Followed by internment. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate all memorials made in her honor to St. Agnes Adult Day Center 1859 Harrison Boulevard Valparaiso, IN 46385 or Hosparus Health Louisville 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr., Louisville, KY 40205.