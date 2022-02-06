July 12, 1948 - Feb. 1, 2022

DYER - Maryann Mehan (nee Gensel), age 73, of Dyer, IN, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Maryann is survived by her children: Denise (Timm) Sieber, Lisa (Brandon) Stone, Mary Bonnema; grandchildren: Zachary Stone, Blake Stone; brothers: Herman Gensel, Joseph Gensel, Vince (Judy) Berq; and sister, Dorothy Cotner.

Maryann was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Mehan; parents: Harry and Mildred Gensel; brothers: Harry Gensel, Tom Gensel, Robert Gensel; and sister, Celeste (Ann) Childers.

Maryann was a devout member of American Reform Church where she was a member for over 30 years. She retired from Franciscan Alliance, previously St. Anthony's, after 35 years of service. Maryann was a member of the American Legion and a board member at Fairchild House. She helped with the food pantry at her church and volunteered at the soup kitchen in Michigan City. Maryann mentored children through Kids for Hope USA. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Funeral Home with Pastor Troy Nanninga officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Maryann's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Visit Maryann's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.