MUNSTER, IN - Maryann Pellar Reed, 88, of Munster, IN passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. She is survived by her devoted sons, Charles (Sheryl), Dwight and Ronald Reed; cherished granddaughters, Elizabeth and Ellen Reed; fond nephews, Robert, Christopher (Carrie) and Brian (Jennifer) Reed; loving cousins, John (Claudia) Pellar, Elaine Pellar and Rich (Maxine) Conway; caring sister-in-law, Marjean Reed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Reed; parents, Andrew and Mary "Mae" Pellar and brother-in-law, Dr. Ronald Reed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be at St. Joseph – St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 9:30-10:00 am.

Maryann was a member of St. Thomas More Church, Pi Beta Phi Sorority and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She graduated from Hammond High School Class of 1949 and volunteered at Community Hospital for over 20 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Thomas More Church or the St. Joseph Carmelite Home in East Chicago would be appreciated.