VALPARAISO, IN - Maryann S. Svetanoff, (nee Pitula), Age 70, of Valparaiso, formerly of Glen Park, passed away on August 8, 2021.
Maryann was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1968.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Pitula. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Michael and her brother, John Pitula. She is also survived by several in-laws, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Per Maryann's wishes, there was a private family Celebration of Life. BURNS FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com
