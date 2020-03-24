Maryann "Toots" Llewellyn

LOWELL, IN - Maryann Llewellyn, 93, passed away March 21, 2020. Survived by son, Reggie (Cindy), Reed, Linda and Dana, all from Lowell. Grandchildren, Reggie, Greg, Evan, Nicole (Chad) Brink and Reed. Preceded in death by husband Reggie and son Glenn.

Maryann lived a full life, which was dedicated to all her kids. She always put the needs of others before her own. She loved sports, especially basketball – her hookshot was second to none. She enthusiastically supported all her children no matter what sport they were playing. Everyone always knew when Maryann was in the crowd – her whistle could shatter glass.

Everyone who met her always underestimated her age. She was very active, playing basketball, sledding, ice skating and golf.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was a good artist, specializing in drawing superheroes and also sculpted. Also made homemade Christmas decorations and she made the best homemade turkey dressing around.Loved all typed of music – Tom Jones James Brown, etc. Played the acoustic guitar. Whenever the electricity went out, she always made it fun by playing bunco and cards. Made clothes for herself and her daughters.