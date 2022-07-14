Maryann Wieser (Nee Trzeciak)

HIGHLAND - Maryann Wieser, age 71 of Highland, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Michael Wieser: sons: Bob (Tiffany) Wieser, and Mike (Heather) Wieser. Preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Ann Trzeciak; and brother, Richard Trzeciak.

Maryann was a loving and dedicated mother and wife. She was a talented artist and won many awards for her creations. She was a home health aide, and for many years a volunteer at the PORT ministry in Chicago.

Visitation for Maryann will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 10:00 A.M., at St James the Less Catholic Church. Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The PORT ministries, PO Box 09168, Chicago, IL 60609. An organization Maryann held dear to her heart.

